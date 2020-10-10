Ravencoin Achieves Market Cap of $100.38 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $100.38 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, QBTC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00251660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.01524622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001372 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,222,355,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDCM, Graviex, QBTC, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

