RChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.62 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. RChain has a total market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $249,833.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One RChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitinka, Bilaxy and ChaoEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00250444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.01520809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00156929 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, AirSwap, Bilaxy, IDEX, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

