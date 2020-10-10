Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0010

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $75,303.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Buying and Selling Redd

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

