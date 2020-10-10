Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $438,780.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, Bancor Network and Gate.io. Request has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $438,780.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.80 or 0.05051946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00054018 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00031047 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, COSS, Bitbns, Binance, Bancor Network, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Koinex, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Mercatox, DDEX, Coineal, WazirX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

