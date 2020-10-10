Reviewing Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) & Genpact (OTCMKTS:G)

Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) and Genpact (NYSE:G) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Greenwood Hall shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenwood Hall and Genpact’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genpact $3.52 billion 2.14 $304.88 million $1.56 25.26

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwood Hall.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwood Hall and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A Genpact 8.71% 22.43% 8.23%

Volatility & Risk

Greenwood Hall has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenwood Hall and Genpact, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwood Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A Genpact 0 2 8 0 2.80

Genpact has a consensus price target of $44.11, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%.

Summary

Genpact beats Greenwood Hall on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenwood Hall Company Profile

Greenwood Hall, Inc. provides cloud-based education management services to public, private, and not-for-profit higher education institutions in the United States. It offers enrollment management solutions, including lead generation/marketing, prospective student qualification, new student recruitment, and enrollment counseling services; retention counseling/coaching, as well as the reengagement of students dropped out of a particular institution; and student support solutions, such as help desk, career advising, student concierge, and financial aid advising services. The company also provides consulting services, including market assessments and analysis of internal operational efficiency; various data and technology enabled solutions that enable school clients to better manage/analyze data, deliver instruction to students, and make certain institutional decisions; and management services. In addition, it offers donor lifecycle management services to various non-profit organizations. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing and procurement services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, insurance, consumer product goods and retail, life sciences and healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and high-tech industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

