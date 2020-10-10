Reviewing NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) and Coffee (OTCMKTS:JVA)

NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) and Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

NuVim has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coffee has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NuVim and Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVim 0 0 0 0 N/A Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coffee has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.71%. Given Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coffee is more favorable than NuVim.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuVim and Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coffee $86.47 million 0.23 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

NuVim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coffee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NuVim and Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVim N/A N/A N/A Coffee 0.01% 0.03% 0.02%

Summary

Coffee beats NuVim on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuVim Company Profile

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators. It also roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels. As of October 31, 2019, the company supplied private label coffee under approximately 19 labels to wholesalers and retailers in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes. In addition, it roasts, blends, and packages company label branded coffee to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers. Further, the company offers tabletop coffee roasting equipment, instant coffees, and tea products for its customers. Its coffee brands include Cafe Caribe, Don Manuel, S&W, Cafe Supremo, Via Roma, Premier Roasters, and Harmony Bay. The company was formerly known as Transpacific International Group Corp and changed its name to Coffee Holding Co., Inc. in April 1998. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Staten Island, New York.

