Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (RDT.L) (LON:RDT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.86

Shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (RDT.L) (LON:RDT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.50. Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (RDT.L) shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 534,514 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 million and a PE ratio of -8.09.

In other news, insider Hugh Cox purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,624.07).

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (RDT.L) Company Profile (LON:RDT)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

