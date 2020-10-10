Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $2.70. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 446,861 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sabina Gold & Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $876.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.04.

In related news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 278,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$754,453.16.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

