Safe One Day Volume Hits $80,460.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $80,460.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002396 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

