SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $63.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0365 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,365.20 or 1.00043363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00046791 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00601902 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.01026629 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00108794 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

