SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, SALT has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and approximately $52,309.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, Binance and AirSwap.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00091443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.01512062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154640 BTC.

About SALT

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Liqui, Radar Relay, OKEx, ABCC, Bittrex, AirSwap, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

