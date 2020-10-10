Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.97. Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 32,765,392 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15.

About Sareum Holdings plc (SAR.L) (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

