Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $172.62

Shares of Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and traded as high as $179.00. Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at $178.25, with a volume of 256,130 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.39, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.04. The stock has a market cap of $216.07 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from an actively managed portfolio principally consisting of securities listed on the Japanese stock markets. Its portfolio is invested in a range of companies quoted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the regional stock markets of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Kyoto, Nagoya, Niigata, Osaka and Sapporo and the Japanese over the counter (OTC) market.

