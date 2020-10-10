Semux Price Reaches $0.0316 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Semux has a market capitalization of $402,190.98 and approximately $18,972.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Semux has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00023684 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010415 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002661 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000373 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

