Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.31

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and traded as high as $144.67. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at $144.13, with a volume of 516,417 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.18%.

About Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:SIGT)

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

