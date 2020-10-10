Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $902.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

SAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

