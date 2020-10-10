SmartCash (SMART) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,286.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $162,286.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,361.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.82 or 0.03281388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.50 or 0.02107900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00433292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.01023349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00608571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00046798 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.