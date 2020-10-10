Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

