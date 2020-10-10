South32 (LON:S32) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $118.93

South32 Ltd (LON:S32)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.93 and traded as high as $121.70. South32 shares last traded at $121.04, with a volume of 232,652 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get South32 alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. South32’s payout ratio is presently -153.85%.

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.