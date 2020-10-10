SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.78

SpaceandPeople Plc (LON:SAL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.00. SpaceandPeople shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 5,586 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.78.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

