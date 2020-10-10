Spartan Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $141,124.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $3.49 million and $141,124.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00251092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00092250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.01522523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00157087 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 40,462,833 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

Spartan Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

