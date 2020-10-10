Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Reaches $7.67 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $788,114.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

