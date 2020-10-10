STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,363.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,888,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,769 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 19.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 531,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 86,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.