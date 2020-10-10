StableUSD (USDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $526,261.77

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $526,261.77 and approximately $554.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00008570 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00251123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.01522351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00157104 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,508,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,530 tokens. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

