Status Reaches Market Cap of $87.88 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, DEx.top and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $87.88 million and $14.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00155016 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Ethfinex, DEx.top, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, IDAX, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, GOPAX, IDCM, Huobi, OTCBTC, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Livecoin, Gatecoin, DDEX, OOOBTC, ZB.COM, Liqui, OKEx, Bittrex, Ovis, Binance, Koinex, Kucoin, Bithumb, Poloniex, Tidex, LATOKEN, Neraex, BigONE, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, DragonEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

