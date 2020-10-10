Steem Reaches Market Cap of $66.20 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Steem has a total market cap of $66.20 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Poloniex and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,318.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.89 or 0.02110635 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00524938 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011076 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 405,255,819 coins and its circulating supply is 388,281,725 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Poloniex, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, GOPAX, Bithumb, Binance, RuDEX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

