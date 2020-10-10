SteepCoin (STEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,591.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000664 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

