Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,921.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $16,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,665,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after acquiring an additional 277,482 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,828 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.64. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

