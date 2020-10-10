STPT Hits Market Cap of $14.03 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, STPT has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. STPT has a market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00251123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00038046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.01522351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00157104 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. The official website for STPT is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

