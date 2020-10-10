Stratis (STRAT) Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $45.93 million and $1.56 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00004068 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittylicious and Upbit. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004813 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,989,757 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Crex24, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Trade By Trade, Bithumb, SouthXchange and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

