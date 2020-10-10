Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 58.9% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Mercatox and Radar Relay. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00251092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00092250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.01522523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00157087 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Coinone, Mercatox and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

