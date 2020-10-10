Streamr Trading Up 3.2% This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05027005 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053755 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00030949 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

