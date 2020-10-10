SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.42

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.65. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 108,127 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.13). SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 3,844.44% and a negative return on equity of 61.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.