SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of SunPower worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 654,196 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $8,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 16.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,173 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $6,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.94 and a beta of 2.35. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

