Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1,455,484.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,391,278 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.57% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $27,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SHO opened at $8.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

