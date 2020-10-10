Super Zero Price Tops $0.0928 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. Super Zero has a total market cap of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00085520 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000929 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021271 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007764 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.