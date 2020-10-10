Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.65 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.97 or 0.03279822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00046798 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,191,356 coins and its circulating supply is 293,136,163 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

