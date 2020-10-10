sUSD (SUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.24 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $22.64 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00091640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.01511515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00154814 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

