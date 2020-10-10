SwftCoin Market Cap Hits $4.45 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. In the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.01 or 0.05123215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00053635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

