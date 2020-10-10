Switch (ESH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $304,316.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Switch has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $228,430.42 and $304,316.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch token can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00088945 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00062898 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00021247 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000264 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007584 BTC.

About Switch

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,522,675 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag.

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

