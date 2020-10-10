Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0950 on Top Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Tael has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0950 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.72, $10.00, $13.96 and $62.56. Tael has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $824,674.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.89 or 0.05109832 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00053588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

