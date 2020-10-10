Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,203.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,751.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

