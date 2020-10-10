Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $113.26

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.26 and traded as high as $129.00. Ted Baker shares last traded at $119.47, with a volume of 516,446 shares.

TED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.75 ($2.99).

The company has a market capitalization of $206.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.41.

About Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

