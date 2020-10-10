Tellor Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42.16 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $23.16 or 0.00205014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $34.57 million and approximately $42.16 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00249523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00091664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.22 or 0.01515476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00155316 BTC.

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,570,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,483 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Tellor Token Trading

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

