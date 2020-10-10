TENA Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. TENA has a market capitalization of $54,592.39 and approximately $466.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TENA has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00251660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00037924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00092212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.01524622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00157111 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

