Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 943,277 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 207.92% and a negative return on equity of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter.

Terra Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

