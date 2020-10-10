Tether Price Hits $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $15.74 billion and approximately $41.20 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00008867 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, UEX, Liqui and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00249249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00091478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.72 or 0.01511984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00155016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 16,175,579,134 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,721,468,977 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, C2CX, BitForex, DragonEX, Kraken, Trade By Trade, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, IDAX, UEX, Bittrex, Instant Bitex, LBank, CoinEx, DigiFinex, Kucoin, OKEx, ChaoEX, FCoin, Bibox, QBTC, Liqui, MBAex, Upbit, Bitfinex, ABCC, Binance, Huobi, EXX, IDCM, Kryptono, TOPBTC, Gate.io, BigONE, B2BX, CoinTiger, TDAX, BtcTurk, Exmo, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, CoinBene, OOOBTC, Poloniex and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

