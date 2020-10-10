The Force Protocol (FOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.33 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005300 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00020023 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001654 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

FOR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Force Protocol Token Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

