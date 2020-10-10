The Sandbox Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.19 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 8% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $27.61 million and $8.19 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00063820 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004059 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,509,884 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars.

