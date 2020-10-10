The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959,109 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.05% of The Simply Good Foods worth $71,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $210,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

